SSC to offer LPN to RN online degree program

SSC

Seminole State College Nursing recently received approval from the Oklahoma Board of Nursing to start a new LPN to RN online option.

“We are so excited to start this option. There is a huge need in this area for LPN’s to advance their degree and still be able to work,” Nursing Program Director Crystal Bray said. “Most of our traditional options require students to be on campus three to four days per week. It is very difficult for working LPNs to arrange a work schedule to accommodate both school and work.”

SSC is one of the few colleges in the state to offer this option to LPNs.

“With current and anticipated nursing shortages, it is more vital than ever to help get more registered nurses into the workforce, and we are proud to be a part of making that happen for our area healthcare partners,” SSC President Lana Reynolds said.

The program will still need approval from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing and the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education before starting, but both approvals are anticipated to be granted soon.

The SSC Nursing Program hopes to launch the online course this November. Students will need to complete five online nursing courses to complete their degree. The program will take approximately 10 months to complete. Students will take all components of the program online with the exception of clinical days. Clinical days will be in a face-to-face format at a local healthcare facility.

To apply to the program, students may need general education courses, most of which are also offered online. They will also need to pass a Health Education Systems Incorporated exam with a score of 850 or greater.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 1, 2021. For more information call the SSC Nursing Program at 405-382-9205.