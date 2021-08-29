Deadline set Sept. 7 to request absentee ballots for Sept. 14 elections

The Shawnee News-Star

The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the Pottawatomie County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 7.

Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Patricia Carter said absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.

“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply! Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.”

Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the County Election Board or can be downloaded at oklahoma.gov/elections.

Carter reminds voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.

Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at (405) 273-8376 or pottawatomiecounty@elections.ok.gov.

The Pottawatomie County Election Board is located at 330 North Broadway and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.