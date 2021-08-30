Leaders meet in Seminole

The Shawnee News-Star

Members of Class 34 of Leadership Oklahoma (LOK) gathered in Seminole last week for a three-day retreat to kick off this year’s program. A opening reception was held Wednesday evening at St. Crispin’s Lodge hosted by the Seminole Tourism Council, BancFirst, the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum and Seminole State College. The group of 48 leaders selected from across Oklahoma will be traveling the state over the coming eight months to learn about topics such as health, energy, education, environment, state government, military, tribal government, transportation, agriculture, economic development, human services and criminal justice.