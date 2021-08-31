Local Swiftwater Rescue teams deployed to Louisiana to assist after Hurricane Ida

The Shawnee Fire Department and Tecumseh Fire Department Swiftwater Rescue teams, as members of the Pottawatomie County Swiftwater Rescue Taskforce, have deployed to assist Louisiana with Hurricane Ida.

Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Director Chad Larman said The Pottawatomie County Swiftwater Rescue Taskforce received deployment orders and headed to Port Allen, Louisiana, Sunday to link up with Oklahoma Taskforce 1, Mayes County and Grand River Dam Authority.

The group of volunteers arrived at its destination about 7 p.m. Sunday night, he said.

“The deployment order is for up to 14 days, but they could return sooner,” he said.

Larman said the group will be traveling flooding areas on their boats to rescue stranded people that could not make it out in time and other search and rescue operations throughout Louisiana.

“I am still waiting to hear back to where they will be going for their assignment,” he said Monday morning.

Shawnee Emergency Management Director Rachelle Erickson said six Shawnee firefighters were part of the team, taking two boats on the trip.

“Tim Zientak, with Citizen Potawatomi Nation, donated some padded cots for them to use,” she said. “So, they will have something nice to sleep on.”

Erickson said the team will be housed in a warehouse managed by the fire marshal there.

“It will be better; they won't be out in the weather like they were in Houston,” she said, referring to another trip the team took in 2017 during Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey. On that trip, Flood and Swiftwater Technician (F.AS.T.)–certified firefighters were deployed from Shawnee, Tecumseh, Seminole and Guthrie Fire Departments.

The Pottawatomie County Office of Emergency Management has activated its Emergency Operations Center for the current deployment since it is a county deployment and is supporting the team logistically with any needs they may have, Larman said.

“Please keep everyone in your thoughts/prayers,” Shawnee Emergency Management's Facebook post from Sunday morning reads.

