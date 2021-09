The Shawnee News-Star

Leah Smith, left, and Tina Singleton, third from left, of Kindful Care, are welcomed to Shawnee Lions Club by President Neal Martin, second from left, and Tail Twister J.R. Gutierrez. The women presented a program on hospice and palliative care programs which can enhance quality of life for patients facing serious illness. For more information, see kindfulhospice.com