ECU senior from Shawnee to study in France this semester

ADA – Two East Central University seniors are fulfilling their dreams – as well as building their academic portfolios – by studying abroad in France this semester.

Shelby Baker, a management major from Bristow, and Kelsey Mader, a marketing major from Shawnee, will study this fall at the University of Limoges in Limoges, France. Each student will earn a Global Business Certificate from ECU for their efforts. Plus, the University of Limoges will accept their ECU transfer credits and issue them a degree as well.

“Shelby and Kelsey will be wonderful ambassadors for ECU,” said Dr. Mara Sukholutskaya, Global Education director. “We are looking forward to their safe educational and cultural stay in France. Despite Covid-19 and other challenges that arise, ECU is here to stay and will continue to interact with the rest of the world in a positive way.”

The students report to orientation at the University of Limoges on Sept. 8. Classes begin on Sept. 13. To get there, they will fly direct from Chicago to Paris, and then take a three-hour train ride from Paris south to Limoges. The semester wraps up on Dec. 10, so they should be home in time for Christmas.

This particular study abroad program is designed for college juniors, but Covid-19 prevented the trip in 2020. Both Baker and Mader are vaccinated against the coronavirus, and there are many more safety protocols in place now both home and abroad. This will be Baker’s first trip out of the country. Mader has travelled to Portugal and Spain in the past.

To learn more about the opportunities available through ECU’s Global Education program, contact Dr. Sukholutskaya at 580-559-5293 or via email at msukholu@ecok.edu.