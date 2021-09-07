Commission to survey city leader hire, pot moratorium

When Shawnee City commissioners meet Tuesday, several agenda items are lined up for consideration.

First, up for approval on the consent agenda, is Interim City Manager Eric Benson's hiring of Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer as planning director/assistant city manager.

“Mrs. Weckmueller-Behringer retains a considerable history of planning experience in various governmental agencies including an Associate Planner and Program Coordinator for the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments,” according to an agenda memo Benson addressed to the commission.

“She served as the Planning Team Lead for Alliance Transportation Group in Dallas, TX from 2011 to 2015, and since in Walla Walla, Washington, as the executive director of the Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization,” the memo reads.

Also up for discussion, an amendment could be made to the sales tax rebate agreement with Elmer Smith Oil Company.

In November of 2016, the city entered an agreement with Elmer Smith Oil, provided the developer — in the form of a rebate not to exceed $785,000 in sales tax — generated exclusively from the project.

“In return, the developer agreed to construct the public infrastructure improvements necessitated by the project,” a memo from City Engineer Seth Barkhimer reads. “Looking at the project as it sits now, the public infrastructure construction is complete, except for the traffic signal.”

The developer attempted to permit traffic signals at John C. Bruton drive, and at the drive that is now SSM Health’s point of entry, however, ODOT denied the request, Barkhimer said.

“Since the traffic signal can not be permitted, the developer has requested to alter the original tax rebate agreement by removing $250,000 from the maximum incentive,” he said. “This request would reduce the maximum rebate from $785,000 to $535,000.”

Barkhimer said $250,000 was the budgeted amount for a traffic signal in 2016.

In an item coming back before the commission, board members will consider a resolution removing the temporary moratorium on the granting of new medical marijuana business permits and licenses. Action was deferred from the Aug. 16 city commission meeting.

On the same topic, an ordinance providing for license and permit requirements restricting locations of medical marijuana establishments within the city — namely keeping them at least 1,000 feet apart, is also on the agenda.

In other business, a presentation is scheduled to discuss “key points” of the Shawnee Travel Study.

Also, a request for the addition of stop signs at West 10th Street and North Louisa has been made by South Central Industries (SCI), proposing to make the intersection a 4-way stop.

“With the construction of the new SCI warehouse at 217 N. Kickapoo, and SCI’s existing facility at 300 N. Louisa, there is an anticipated increase in crossing traffic and pedestrians just west of the 10th street and Louisa Avenue Intersection,” Barkhimer said in the agenda memo.

Commissioners may also consider the addition of stop signs at every intersection on North Park Avenue between West MacArthur Street and West 37th Street.

Barkhimer said residents of North Park Street have signed a petition requesting the addition of stop signs along the corridor.

“It's staff’s belief that motorists are avoiding the MacArthur Street and Kickapoo Street stoplight by turning onto N. Park Street,” Barkhimer wrote in the memo to the board. “This bypass of the stoplight is causing an increase in local traffic along N. Park before motorists make their way back to the major arterials.” He recommends adding stop signs to create 4-way stops at 32nd, 33rd and 34th street intersections of N. Park Street.

“This would be a partial approval of the petition and citizen’s request,” he said.

Also on the agenda, Redbird Properties LLC is appealing an administrative order regarding the demolition of a structure located at 110 W. Main Street.

Commissioners also have set aside time to discuss restrictions of shopping carts in public areas and nuisance liens filed by the city.

There are a few items on the Municipal Authority agenda; some regard discussion and consideration of restroom improvements at Isaac Walton Campground and at Glen Collins Park.

An item on the Airport Authority agenda involves discussion and consideration of the submission of a land release request with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to amend the land use classification of 90 acres of airport property for use by the Oklahoma Military Department.

The proposal would require classification to change from aeronautical development to non-aeronautical development, allowing for the construction of a new Oklahoma Army National Guard Readiness Center, and possible future development.

Because of the Labor Day holiday Monday, Shawnee City commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.