October opening planned for drive-thru java shop Scooter's Coffee

As construction continues on the northwest corner of Harrison and Independence, a Scooter's Coffee spokesperson said the target date for opening the drive-thru java shop is the end of October.

The new store could hire as many as 15 employees, the spokesperson said.

The project on the property at 1502 N. Harrison has not come without some challenges.

The lot sits on a high traffic corner and Shawnee City Code requires a minimum separation of 150 feet for a driveway, but the property line ends just short of that — at 137 feet. A variance was necessary, which was approved in July by City Commissioners.

Plans for the business shifted the proposed drive as far away from the intersection as possible, given the property boundaries.

The property will also have a full access drive on Independence Street.

Shawnee City Engineer Seth Barkhimer said the applicants did absolutely everything they could do to compensate the regulations.

Through coordination with staff and ODOT traffic engineers, he said a right-in-right-out drive about 103 feet from the intersection was proposed.

The layout would allow ingress-egress on Harrison Street, but would prevent legal left turns across three lanes of traffic.

“The right-in-right-out layout allows Scooter’s patrons to enter from southbound Harrison but restricts left turns to eliminate queuing and potential accidents,” Barkhimer said.

He said there will be signage added to remind northbound drivers on Harrison that left turns would not be allowed there.

Scooter's Coffee sells coffee drinks, teas, smoothies and food items.

