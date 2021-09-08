OHP: Wanette man dies in Potttawatomie County crash

Staff reports

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a Wanette man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Potttawatomie County.

The collision occurred about 3:14 a.m. on Sept. 3 on State Highway 39, slightly east of Pottawatomie Road near Wanette.

The patrol said a Cadillac driven by Tyler Dwayne Lowe, 25, was westbound on SH 39 when the vehicle apparently had a tire failure on the left side. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right and rolled, ejecting the driver before the vehicle collided with a tree and caught fire.

Cause of the collision is listed as being under investigation. The patrol said seat belts were not in use.

