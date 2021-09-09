Added stop signs aim to halt speeders along Park Street in Shawnee

Shawnee city commissioners approved the addition of stop signs at three intersections on North Park Avenue near West MacArthur after Park Street residents from 13 households signed a petition requesting a way to slow traffic along the corridor.

“I think the real issue here is that motorists are avoiding the light at MacArthur and Kickapoo, so they're turning onto North Park,” Shawnee City Engineer Seth Barkhimer told the board. “This bypass of the stoplight is causing an increase in local traffic along N. Park before motorists make their way back to the major arterials.”

The petition signers requested 4-way stops at five intersections — every intersection between MacArthur and 37th Street. Barkhimer stopped short of that request, recommending stop signs to create 4-way stops at 32nd, 33rd and 34th street intersections of N. Park Street.

“That's probably a little bit of overkill,” he said. “My recommendation is, at least at first, to do the southern three intersections to see if we can stop motorists from skirting the light.”

The city commission approved the Barkhimer's recommendation 6-0; Ward 6 City Commissioner Ben Salter was not at Tuesday's meeting.

