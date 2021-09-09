Library benefits from donor’s generosity

Pioneer Library System

Shawnee Public Library Board members visited the library recently to review new items recently added thanks to a generous donation from a local donor.

“These items are selected to help children enjoy the space, and offer experiences with imaginative play, hands on learning, and socialization,” said Children’s Services Manager Courtney Shelly.

Regional Coordinator Peggy Cook added that “we are very thankful for this generous local donation. Our Children’s Department is refreshed and welcoming. It was a pleasure to have these updates ready to share with families this summer. PLS branches are open and happy to serve our customers.”

Some of the new items include a new area rug, anchoring the new play area, large-scale Lego blocks, a train table complete with new trains, a creative professions play center with simple costumes for chefs, fire and police service persons, and more.

The marketplace allows children enjoy imaginative foods and grocery shopping play, and the MagnaTiles and other toys available provide children opportunities to learn science and math skills. A new reading area in the sunny windows of the children’s department features a new reading couch and cozy bears to read to.

The Pioneer Library System Foundation provides a way for donors to support literacy and a love of learning throughout PLS communities. Donations may be designated for the branch of choice, if desired.

To donate or for more information, visit www.plsfdn.org or call the foundation at 405-801-4521.