Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt proclaims Sept. 18 as Recovery Day

Reading a proclamation Tuesday, Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt named Sept. 18 Recovery Day. Gateway to Prevention and Recovery staff, volunteers and some in recovery gathered at City Hall in honor of the distinction.

Since September is National Recovery Month, to celebrate, Gateway is planning to host its first Walk for Recovery.

The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Woodland Park, in downtown Shawnee.

The Walk for Recovery will begin and end at the corner of Highland and Broadway, approximately a one-mile walk.

There will be recovery resources available onsite along with live music; Spirit Carriage rides with Stanton Pace from Bowser’s Peace Sanctuary; inflatables and food served up by Gateway’s Community service team.

Registry for the Walk is free.

For more information about the event, email Abby Flood at aflood@gatewaytoprevention.org or call (405) 275-3391 or visit https://walkforrecovery.redpodium.com/gateway-1st-annual-walk-for-recovery to register.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.