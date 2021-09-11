Compared to last year, September county sales tax collections are up more than $100,000
Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for September are double the $50k boost received last month, showing a $100,700 increase.
Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections total $850,416.83, up from the same month a year ago when $749,718.88 was received. The report continues to show a hefty boost in numbers, though not as substantial an increase as the record in May or high marks in June; it should be noted the area was just coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of many businesses during the spring and into the summer months, which heavily affected 2020 figures. However, without a comparison to 2020, increases in recent months are still considerably higher than past years' figures.
On average
According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:
• September — $687,500
• August — $690,275
• July — $680,000
• June — $661,300
• May — $667,000
• April — $697,600
• March — $608,425
• February — $733,450
• January — $673,300
• December — $640,750
• November — $645,100
• October — $672,550
