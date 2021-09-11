Compared to last year, September county sales tax collections are up more than $100,000

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for September are double the $50k boost received last month, showing a $100,700 increase.

Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections total $850,416.83, up from the same month a year ago when $749,718.88 was received. The report continues to show a hefty boost in numbers, though not as substantial an increase as the record in May or high marks in June; it should be noted the area was just coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of many businesses during the spring and into the summer months, which heavily affected 2020 figures. However, without a comparison to 2020, increases in recent months are still considerably higher than past years' figures.

More:Fundraising to begin for Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Shawnee

On average

According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:

• September — $687,500

• August — $690,275

• July — $680,000

• June — $661,300

• May — $667,000

• April — $697,600

• March — $608,425

• February — $733,450

• January — $673,300

• December — $640,750

• November — $645,100

• October — $672,550

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.