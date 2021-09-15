Pottawatomie County's COVID cases fall 26.6%; Oklahoma cases plummet 10.7%

Mike Stucka

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 16,462 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 18,438 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 12th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.9% from the week before, with 1,010,209 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 1.63% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 19 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Some governments may have delayed reporting across the Labor Day holiday, and people who normally would have been tested might not have been tested then. Week-to-week comparisons may be inaccurate.

Pottawatomie County reported 282 cases and five deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 384 cases and four deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,181 cases and 143 deaths.

Lincoln County reported 165 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 185 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,232 cases and 83 deaths.

Seminole County reported 69 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 124 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,421 cases and 85 deaths.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 44 counties, with the best declines in Wagoner County, with 455 cases from 635 a week earlier; in Oklahoma County, with 3,365 cases from 3,504; and in Carter County, with 209 cases from 326.

Oklahoma ranked 35th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 54.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 63.1%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 85,949 vaccine doses, including 36,907 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 78,650 vaccine doses, including 35,012 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 3,975,573 total doses.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Stephens County with 1,337 cases per 100,000 per week; Latimer County with 1,032; and Cherokee County with 945. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Oklahoma County, with 3,365 cases; Tulsa County, with 2,849 cases; and Cleveland County, with 1,361. Weekly case counts rose in 30 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Stephens, Delaware and Kay counties.

In Oklahoma, 207 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 189 people were were reported dead.

A total of 577,312 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,208 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 40,955,201 people have tested positive and 659,970 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,704

The week before that: 2,932

Four weeks ago: 2,494

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 121,201

The week before that: 128,256

Four weeks ago: 111,242

