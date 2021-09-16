Notice: What's On TV section being discontinued

The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee News-Star will no longer be printing the weekly What's On TV insert for the Weekender edition. The changing needs of advertisers in the marketplace, as well as print and content deadlines, have made it necessary for us to simplify print options. The News-Star regrets any inconvenience this may cause our readers who have enjoyed the TV section, but hope you will continue to enjoy the great local journalism and content that is part of every edition of The News-Star.

As a reminder, the Weekender edition already includes two puzzles pages. Please watch for any related TV feature stories to be included when possible on features pages in the regular edition.