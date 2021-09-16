SCI request gains OK for four-way stop at 10th, Louisa

Drivers along 10th Street will soon notice extra stops on-route into the downtown Shawnee area.

Since South Central Industries (SCI) was granted stop signs at 9th and Louisa in 2018, another request has been made for more — this time at the intersection of 10th Street and Louisa, which creates a four-way stop.

Shawnee City Engineer Seth Barkhimer said 10th street is currently one of the main access points for vehicles traveling to downtown from Kickapoo.

With the recent construction of the new SCI warehouse at 217 N. Kickapoo, and SCI’s existing facility at 300 N. Louisa, he said there is an anticipated increase in crossing traffic and pedestrians just west of the 10th Street and Louisa intersection.

Having visited the site multiple times during construction of 217 N. Kickapoo and being aware of the existing traffic on 10th street, Barkhimer said he recommended approval of the request.

In August the traffic commission recommended SCI's request unanimously.

City commissioners voted 6-0 in favor of the item during their regular meeting last week; Ward 6 City Commissioner Ben Salter was not at the meeting.

