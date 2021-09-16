Visit Shawnee Welcome Center celebrates new location with ribbon cutting

Visit Shawnee celebrated its new welcome center with an open house and ribbon cutting recently, though Travel Industry Communications Manager for the City of Shawnee Erica Bass said it first opened its doors in early June.

“We are just now celebrating with an open house and other festivities simply because of some manufacturing delays we encountered in getting our signage!” she said.

The center had a ribbon cutting last week to officially celebrate its opening.

Bass said the welcome center is meant to provide visitors – whether “tourists looking for a map to locate our famous painted horses, or locals who want to pick up a state map or guide to learn about upcoming events” – with “a welcome mat and a friendly face and knowledgeable staff.” She said the center also provides information on what Shawnee has to offer to business travelers and those who recently moved to the area.

The Visit Shawnee Welcome Center has been located at 231 N. Bell, where it shared space with Shawnee Forward. And even though they liked being downtown, Bass said, because so much traffic comes from the Interstate 40 corridor, it made sense to move the welcome center north.

“Industry research concluded that we would be a more effective welcome for travelers if we were able to locate in a more visible place along the main thoroughfare,” she said.

In order to accommodate those goals, the welcome center moved to its new location at 2820 N. Kickapoo, in a shopping center near the intersection of MacArthur and Kickapoo.

Not only is the new location closer to Interstate 40, Bass said, but it also allows plenty of parking for any visitors with RVs or trailers.

Bass also clarified that Visit Shawnee is a part of the Tourism Department of the City of Shawnee, which was created in summer of 2019.

“In addition to welcoming travelers and citizens, as the tourism department of the City of Shawnee, Visit Shawnee works closely with regional and state partners along with local businesses to bring the most value to Shawnee through the travel industry,” Bass said. “We represent Shawnee on a national stage, enticing would-be visitors to stay the night in our city and visit our museums, restaurants, shops, lake, and other destinations. We also work directly with event organizers and film producers to base their projects here.”

The welcome center is located at 2820 N. Kickapoo in Shawnee and is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, though Bass said they hope at some point to offer evening and weekend hours as well.