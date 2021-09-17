Shawnee ends temporary moratorium on medical marijuana businesses applications

Shawnee City Commissioners have chosen to end a temporary moratorium on the granting of new permits and licenses for medical marijuana businesses. The ban lasted less than three months.

In June, the city deemed it in the community's best interest to tap the brakes as the state continued to work through new legislation regarding legal parameters of the industry.

At the time, 19 medical marijuana businesses operated in the area — and 17 more applications were in the works; they were not affected by the resolution, City Attorney Joe Vorndran said.

“We believe it is in the city's best interest to repeal the moratorium as the purpose for which it was entered no longer appears to be viable, at least not in the near term in regards to the state legislation that may have directed us in a different path,” he said.

On that note, a related item brought up for discussion was whether to restrict how close together medical marijuana establishments could be — namely not within 1,000 feet of each other.

Commissioners chose to take no action on that proposal, meaning no restrictions were put into place.

