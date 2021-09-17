POW/MIA Recognition Day proclaimed by Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt

Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt recently signed a proclamation calling for Sept. 17 to be set aside as POW/MIA Recognition Day.

“Throughout American history, generations of patriots have bravely served in our military and sacrificed much to protect our country and preserve democracy around the world,” he said, reading from the document. “Some of those brave men and women who answered the call to service were captured in conflict and imprisoned by our enemies; some never returned from the battlefield.”

Bolt said today, and every day, we pay tribute to the American men and women who have not returned to the country they so valiantly defended, and we express profound gratitude to those who returned after facing unimaginable hardships; we will never forget the sacrifices they made to keep this nation free.

“On this day, we honor those Americans who were prisoners of war and recognize them for the courage and determination they showed while enduring unspeakable conditions, and we honor those who remain unaccounted for, especially remembering the sacrifices of their families who face each day without knowing the fate of their loved ones,” he said.

Bolt encourages Shawnee residents to honor servicemen and servicewomen for their courageous and selfless sacrifice — and especially those who have paid so high a price in service to the nation.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.