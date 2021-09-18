Reminder: News-Star TV section no longer in Weekender

The Shawnee News-Star

As as a reminder, the What's On TV insert is not in this Weekender edition of The Shawnee News-Star. The paper announced recently it would no longer be printing the weekly What's On TV insert.

The changing needs of advertisers in the marketplace, as well as print and content deadlines, have made it necessary to simplify print options. The News-Star regrets any inconvenience this may cause readers who have enjoyed the TV section, but we hope you will continue to enjoy the great local journalism and content that is part of every edition of The News-Star.

As a reminder, the Weekender edition already includes two puzzles pages. Please watch for any related TV feature stories to be included when possible on features pages in the regular editions.