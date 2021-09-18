NEWS

South Central Industries hosts second Spectacular Olympics event

Vicky O. Misa
The Shawnee News-Star
Two teams compete in an axe-throwing contest during South Central Industries' second-ever olympics event.

Held at Oklahoma Baptist University Friday, South Central Industries hosted its second-ever Spectacular Olympics event. Partnered up with SCI clients, several teams comprised of local businesses, nonprofits and other entities or agencies went head-to-head in a variety of competitions.

Read the full story about the event and winners in Tuesday's edition of The Shawnee News-Star and watch for the photo gallery online at news-star.com.

Two teams compete in an obstacle course during South Central Industries' second-ever olympics event.
Two teams compete in a giant Jenga match during South Central Industries' second-ever olympics event.
Two teams compete in a blindfolded corn hole match during South Central Industries' second-ever olympics event.