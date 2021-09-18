South Central Industries hosts second Spectacular Olympics event

Held at Oklahoma Baptist University Friday, South Central Industries hosted its second-ever Spectacular Olympics event. Partnered up with SCI clients, several teams comprised of local businesses, nonprofits and other entities or agencies went head-to-head in a variety of competitions.

More:South Central Industries completes new warehouse project

Read the full story about the event and winners in Tuesday's edition of The Shawnee News-Star and watch for the photo gallery online at news-star.com.