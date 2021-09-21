SSC history: Inaugural Class of Hall of Fame

SSC

In 1994, Seminole “Junior” College President Dr. Jim Cook came up with an idea to honor outstanding former students of the college with induction into an “Alumni Hall of Fame.” Members of the inaugural class, pictured left to right with Dr. Cook, are: long-time Varnum School Superintendent Eugene Warrenburg; retired SJC Reading Instructor Frances Warrenburg; former Wilson Elementary School Principal Bonnie Lee Grisso; former Seminole civic leader and business owner Neil Molleur; and former Trojan basketball player and NAIA National Championship Coach at Oklahoma City University Win Case. Since that time, 25 annual banquets have been held recognizing over 70 additional honorees whose personal and professional accomplishments have brought pride to the institution.

Seminole State College is celebrating its 90th year in 2021 and has been looking back on moments in the school's history.