Lincoln County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 33% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 33% of people living in Lincoln County are fully vaccinated as of Sept. 21, according to data from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Oklahoma reported 598,556 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Oklahoma as of Sept. 21 are Oklahoma County (54%), Caddo County (52%), Tulsa County (52%), Canadian County (52%) and Noble County (50%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Lincoln County as of Sept. 21:

How many people in Lincoln County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

40% of people in Lincoln County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 13,959 people

33% of people in Lincoln County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 11,673 people

How many people in Oklahoma have been vaccinated so far?

56% of people in Oklahoma have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,208,131 people

47% of people in Oklahoma are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,845,303 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.