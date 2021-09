Navy Office of Community Outreach

PHILIPPINE SEA — Cryptologic Technical (Technical) 2nd Class Nolan Hoehn, from Shawnee, arms a MK 53 DLS launcher aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76).

Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.