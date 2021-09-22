Shawnee pastor to promote better racial understanding at Tulsa Together event

In October, Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church will host a Tulsa Together event to promote better racial understanding, and speaking there will be Dr. Todd Fisher, pastor or Immanuel Baptist Church in Shawnee and president of the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma.

Rev. W.R. Casey, president of the Christian Ministers Alliance, said the 28th annual Tulsa Together event will be Sunday, Oct. 3, at Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church, located at 2001 W. Newton in Tulsa.

“We're going to have small groups at 5 p.m., where we're going to talk about the most segregated hour in America is 11 on Sunday morning,” Casey said.

Following that, Fisher will bring a message for the 6 p.m. service.

The Singing Churchmen, with Southern Baptist members from all over Oklahoma, will also be singing at the event, as well as the Cherokee National Youth Choir from Tahlequah and a mass choir made up of all races.

As for how long the event might last, Casey said, “We can't put no limit on the Holy Spirit.”

The event is open to the public, and anyone interested in singing in the mass choir can call Rev. Joey Chutcher at 918-948-0539.

Casey also encouraged pastors of different races to swap pulpits the morning of Sunday, Oct. 3, and to reach out and let him know about it.

For more information, call Casey at 918-902-1374.