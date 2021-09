Shawnee News-Star staff reports

After a three-day candidate filing for municipal seats in the Town of Earlsboro, open seats drew one candidate each, so no election will be held in November.

Lonita Murray filed for town clerk/treasurer and won the seat unopposed.

Brian Nipper, Winter Norvelle and Deana Stewart also filed for open Board of Trustee seats and each will take seats unopposed.

There was one unexpired term with no filing.