Pottawatomie County jury term: Verdicts reached in criminal cases

Shawnee News-Star staff reports

Jury convicts defendant in assault and battery case

A Pottawatomie County jury on Wednesday returned two guilty verdicts in the trial for Shane M. Griffith, 46, of Macomb.

Griffith was convicted on felonies of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former conviction in connection with an incident in January 2021, court records show.

Griffith, who is jailed in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center, is scheduled for formal sentencing on Sept 29.

•••

Jury acquits defendant in child sexual abuse case

During this September jury term, a Pottawatomie County jury acquitted an Ada man charged with child sexual abuse.

Larry Myers, 33, was charged in May 2020. Following his trial last week, the jury returned a not guilty verdict and the charge was dismissed, court records show.

Other civil cases are being held this jury term.