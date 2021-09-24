City seeks applicants for Ward 2 Shawnee city commissioner

Vicky O. Misa

Ward 2 Shawnee City Commissioner Bob Weaver stepped down from his post this week — now the city is looking for a replacement.

Weaver just moved out of his district, making him ineligible to hold the seat. According to Shawnee City Code, whoever holds a commission post must live in the ward they represent.

“I regret that, but my wife and I made a decision that's in our best interest that we're moving into town (from the lake),” he said.

“When I got elected, I hadn't had neck surgery; I hadn't had back surgery, and I hadn't had a stent from a heart issue,” he explained. “More than anything, it's a health issue to try to get to something that's more manageable for me at my age and energy level of what I want to try to maintain as a lawn.”

Weaver's term was set to end in 2024.

According to City Code, the board now has 60 days to appoint someone to fill the seat until the next election, which is scheduled for June, City Attorney Joe Vorndran said.

To apply

To be eligible, applicants must live in Ward 2, be at least 25 years old and be qualified electors (voters) of the City of Shawnee. The person appointed must qualify to hold the office under State Law and the Charter and Code of Ordinances of the City of Shawnee, the city website, at shawneeok.org, states.

Applications are available on the city’s website or can be picked up at the city clerk’s office at City Hall.

Applications must be received by the Shawnee City Clerk's office by 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

Applications should be mailed/emailed or delivered to:

City Clerk's Office, 16 W. 9th Street, P.O. Box 1448, Shawnee, Oklahoma 74802-1448

Email: CityClerk@ShawneeOK.org

Applications will be considered at the next City Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 4.

Applicants will be given the opportunity to address the Commission and be interviewed during that meeting. Following the interviews, the board may choose to appoint a person to fill the vacancy or defer appointment to a later meeting.

