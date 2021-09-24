Local food chains gift campaign for Gateway to Prevention and Recovery expansion in Shawnee

Gateway to Prevention and Recovery recently received a boost in its effort toward funding a new multipurpose building on its campus.

Two local restaurant chains have each put forth $5,000 donations into Gateway's Expect Hope campaign.

The new campus, at 36609 W. 45th Street, consists of 10 acres and will eventually house a 20,000 square-foot facility that will include a proper patient intake area, child play therapy rooms, counseling rooms, staff training and meeting room space, offices and more.

“We are inspired by the generosity of Sonic Drive-In and Boomarang Diner, the Degraffenreid and Winterringer families, and are grateful for their support and lead gifts in this campaign,” Gateway Executive Director Jon Greenwood said. “An investment in our campaign is an investment in the life of someone else in our community. We hope others will follow their example and consider matching their gifts.”

For more information or to donate, email expecthope@gatewaytoprevention.org or visit gatewaytoprevention.org.

