Vyve says service restored after large outage

Vyve Broadband outages have affected many in Shawnee this week, and in its most recent update, the company said service has been restored to the area.

On Facebook, Vyve first posted about the issue on Sept. 22, saying, “Vyve is currently experiencing an outage in your area. We are working to resolve the issue and apologize for the inconvenience. Please check back here for updates.”

The company posted several other updates on its social media page, but offered more in-depth information on the outage information section of its website.

According to one outage report update, the outage did not just impact Shawnee, but locations in several states, including Kansas, Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Arkansas and Wyoming.

At 3:51 a.m. Friday, Vyve posted an outage update stating, “we have restored all services and have zero service interruption across our Vyve markets with the exception of Cache & Geronimo, OK. We sincerely apologize for the loss of service over the last 48 hours. We did identify the impairment issue with the assistance of several experts and it has been remedied.”

For customers who are still having problems with service, Vyve's outage report suggests unplugging the modem, waiting 30 seconds, and then plugging it back in. For more detailed instructions, go to the outage report page.

Go to vyvebroadband.com/outage to see any outage reports, or text OUTAGE to 855-367-8983 to receive outage updates by phone.