Responses mixed over intro of Citizen Potawatomi Nation/City of Shawnee pact

As leaders from Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) and the City of Shawnee came together to launch a collaboration initiative, some area residents were immediately on board while others voiced concerns — not necessarily with the joint effort, but about a lack of communication and specific details.

On Tuesday, CPN Tribal Chairman John “Rocky” Barrett and Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt signed an agreement launching Shawnee Aligned, a new initiative with the goal of seeking opportunities to collaborate for the betterment of the Shawnee community.

The pact is said to allow both entities to collaborate on important community projects, as well as eliminate any duplication of efforts. Some efforts could include water system improvements, fire and police protection, housing, transportation, economic development and improving public facilities.

As part of the joint resolution, Shawnee city commissioners formally detached lands south of the North Canadian River for CPN — ending current legal proceedings and pushing forward a cooperative working relationship between the two governments.

“For many years, the conflict between the City of Shawnee and CPN has prevented us from leveraging our joint potential,” Bolt said. “Shawnee Aligned represents a new era for our community — setting aside differences to collaborate on initiatives and projects that benefit the community, making Shawnee more attractive for economic investment and positioning us for growth.”

Barrett, who has served in a CPN leadership role for more than 35 years, said developing a strong partnership with the City of Shawnee has long been a hope and a goal for the tribe.

“As the largest employer in the region and a key economic partner, we understand that our greatest success comes when we cooperate. Shawnee Aligned is a huge step forward for the nation, the city and all of our neighbors,” he said.

Resident response

At this week's Shawnee City Commission meeting, residents had an opportunity to share their views on agenda items, and several made the most of their allotted three minutes to address the agreement between the two local governments.

In all, five took to the lectern over the topic Monday — two in favor of the agreement and three airing concerns.

First up was Paul Bass, president of First United Bank, reading a statement penned by BancFirst President Casey Bell. In it, Bass said the bank presidents of Arvest, BancFirst, First National, First United and Vision collectively supported the joint resolution between CPN and the city.

“We believe that the proposed joint resolution enhances a positive path forward for all citizens in Pottawatomie County,” he said, “and that future collaboration ... will positively reshape the once hampered relationship between the City of Shawnee and Citizen Potawatomi Nation.”

Being geographically linked, the success of the CPN and the city are highly dependent on each other, Bass said.

“We hope that the approval of the proposed joint resolution will pave the way for additional cooperative agreements to be initiated with other neighboring Tribal entities,” he said. “Shawnee is unique, with five tribes as neighbors; therefore, in the spirit of complete cooperation, we encourage the mayor and the city commissioners of Shawnee to swiftly seek cooperative agreements with all neighboring tribes.”

Next on the list came Judith Michener, a property owner in the area being de-annexed.

“I am here to speak for myself and my neighbors,” she said. “We are concerned … not that it won't be a good thing for us in the long run, but we were not informed that this was going to happen.”

She said she doesn't understand why the property owners could not have been told what the procedures were, what the effect would be, and ultimately how they figure into the situation.

“None of us have been given any information,” she said. “Next to the Tribe, I'm the largest property owner out there.”

She said she doesn't like being shoved from pillar to post without some kind of knowledge about what's going on and how it's going to affect her.

“I have lived in my home and on my property for 73 years; I am 81 years old,” she said. “I respectfully request you consider giving us a chance to participate in and to give you some of our opinions, and let us know what's going on before you make a vote on this.”

Shawnee resident Rob Morris offered a list of questions for the board to consider regarding the agreement.

“Did we lose a court case?” he asked, referring to an executive session item also on the agenda that night. “Don't we get around $100,000 sales tax from alcohol sales?” he asked. “Why would we de-annex property and lose that income?”

His last question centered around the sale of water and what that might look like.

Another resident with concerns was Theresa Burnett, who said several people she had spoken with on the topic shared her view.

“A lot was vague; ... communication is everything,” she said. “I think it's going to make a difference in the long run for everyone sitting up here; it's important to communicate to the people you're representing.”

Burnett said she would like to know the specifics of the agreement on things like fire protection.

“People want to know; they don't understand,” she said. “They maybe don't trust everything that's going on.”

She also said there are no items listed to show what is actually being transferred.

“How many water taps are we losing? How does that affect us?” she asked. “How is the city going to make that budget up in the long run?”

She asked, regarding things the city is losing and getting, how does it balance out?

“Various utility services and accounts associated therewith, etc., people want to know what's going to CPN, what's going back to the city?” she asked. “Is the city getting back money from all the infrastructure it purchased over the years?”

The agreement went into effect without an expiration date; Burnett asked, “Can you, or should you, commit future commissions to something that appears to read very frank and matter-of-fact?”

Wrapping up the citizen participation segment of the meeting, Brandon Dyer said he enthusiastically supports the agreement.

“Shawnee is my hometown, it is my wife's hometown,” he said. “We wanted to give back to the place that has given so much to us.”

As executive director of Community Renewal, Dyer said his organization's mission is to strengthen the foundation of the community through intentional relationships.

“That's what this is tonight,” he said. “That is what this opportunity affords us — to strengthen our community, through a very intentional relationship.”

He said a staff member shared a dream he passed off as ridiculous.

“She said she wanted in 50 years, she wanted Shawnee to be know as the greatest place in the U.S. to raise a family,” he said. “I thought she was crazy — wild-eyed and naive.”

Because of leadership that exists within the community and the leadership it took to bring together this relationship — the capacity, the creativity — for CPN and Shawnee, he said it gives him great hope that that dream will come true.

The full agreement between the city and CPN can be viewed at ShawneeAligned.com. The site will also host future announcements of collaborative efforts between the tribe and city.

