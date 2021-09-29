NEWS

CPN unveils pro basketball team Potawatomi Fire

Vicky O. Misa
The Shawnee News-Star

Wednesday was a big morning for local basketball fans as Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) announced its efforts in forming a new pro basketball team — the Potawatomi Fire, which will compete in The Basketball League (TBL).

CPN presented its choice for head coach — Derrick Rowland, who makes his move to Shawnee from his previous head coach position with the Albany Patroons.

The Fire also secured another Patroons member, Anthony Allen, who will play center.

Watch for updates in a future edition of The Shawnee News-Star.

From left, Potawatomi Fire Center Anthony Allen, Citizen Potawatomi Nation Tribal Chairman John "Rocky" Barrett, Vice Chairman Linda Capps and Potawatomi Fire Head Coach Derrick Rowland gather for a photo after announcing the formation of the Potawatomi Fire basketball team in The Basketball League (TBL) Wednesday.

Citizen Potawatomi Nation Tribal Chairman John "Rocky" Barrett, at right, and The Basketball League (TBL) CEO Evelyn Magley look on as Potawatomi Fire Head Coach Derrick Rowland says a few words after the announcement is made of the formation of the basketball team called Potawatomi Fire, Wednesday.

