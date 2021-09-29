CPN unveils pro basketball team Potawatomi Fire

Wednesday was a big morning for local basketball fans as Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN) announced its efforts in forming a new pro basketball team — the Potawatomi Fire, which will compete in The Basketball League (TBL).

CPN presented its choice for head coach — Derrick Rowland, who makes his move to Shawnee from his previous head coach position with the Albany Patroons.

The Fire also secured another Patroons member, Anthony Allen, who will play center.

Watch for updates in a future edition of The Shawnee News-Star.

