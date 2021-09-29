Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt issues proclamation, decreeing Diaper Need Awareness Week

Recently, via a Facebook Live event, Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt proclaimed this week — Sept. 27 through Oct. 3 — Diaper Need Awareness Week.

“We are grateful to our community for coming together to help us support babies,” Legacy Parenting Center Executive Director Lacey Holt said. “More diapers ensures more babies will be clean, dry, and healthy.”

In Bolt's proclamation, it states that national surveys and research studies report that 48 percent of families suffering from diaper need may delay changing a baby’s diaper to extend their supply.

More:Kickapoo Arby's to begin remodel project

Children go through six to 12 diapers each day during the two to three years they wear diapers, the proclamation states. Purchasing enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean can consume 14 percent of a low-wage family's income, making it difficult to obtain a sufficient supply, the document reads.

“A daily or weekly supply of diapers is generally an eligibility requirement for babies and toddlers to participate in child care programs and quality early-education programs,” the proclamation reads. “Shawnee is proud to be home of trusted community-based organizations including Legacy Parenting Center, that recognize the importance of diapers in ensuring health and providing economic stability for families.”

According to Legacy's Facebook page, the nonprofit has experienced a 61-percent increase in diaper need throughout the pandemic. So far this year, Legacy has distributed more than 108,000 diapers to local babies — 51 percent of those diapers are size 4, 5 and 6, the post reads.

More:Citizen Potawatomi Nation makes third 2021 quarterly contribution to schools, FJC

Holt said last year more than 20,000 diapers were collected during National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

“We can’t wait to see that number grow,” Holt said.

Established in 2015, Legacy Parenting Center serves families in Pottawatomie County and surrounding cities, providing free parent education and resources such as diapers, clothing and baby equipment for children up to age five.

There are several participating locations where donations can be given.

Diaper drop-off sites

• Avedis Foundation

• Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

• Clinic Pharmacy

• Cuckoo Bird and Dashing T Boutique

• Emmanuel Episcopal Church Youth

• Faith Community Church of God

• FireLake Discount Foods and FireLake Express

• First United Bank, Shawnee and Tecumseh branches

• Gateway to Prevention and Recovery

• Gibson and Reynolds

• Graves Floral

• Jim Smith — Edward Jones

• Pioneer Library

• Pottawatomie County OSU Extension

• North Rock Creek school

• SCI Supply

• Shawnee High School volleyball

Legacy is a partner agency of United Way of Pottawatomie County and an affiliate of Oklahoma Pregnancy Care Network.

For more information, visit www.legacyshawnee.com.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.