Sunshine Shelly's offers fall family fun in a pumpkin patch

Families from around the area and beyond checked out Sunshine Shelly's over the weekend, located north of Shawnee on Harrison.

The pumpkin patch is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cost to get in is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 2 to 12, and free for children younger than age 1 with a paying adult. Go to www.facebook.com/sunshineshellys for more information.