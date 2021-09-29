NEWS

Sunshine Shelly's offers fall family fun in a pumpkin patch

Tina Bridenstine
The Shawnee News-Star
Visitors take a hay ride at Sunshine Shelly’s.

Families from around the area and beyond checked out Sunshine Shelly's over the weekend, located north of Shawnee on Harrison.

The pumpkin patch is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Children play in the corn pit at Sunshine Shelly’s.

Cost to get in is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 2 to 12, and free for children younger than age 1 with a paying adult. Go to www.facebook.com/sunshineshellys for more information.