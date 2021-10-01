CPN park project educates on empowerment

Citizen Potawatomi Nation House of Hope

Over the summer, the CPN House of Hope initiated the Hands Are for Helping project to educate youngsters on the importance of playing safely without violence. It was developed to help assist parents teach their children the best ways to overcome conflict without a physical altercation.

Signs were placed at many major parks and playgrounds across Pottawatomie County with tips on how to empower children with knowledge about healthy relationships. Some of these tips include teaching children about different feelings, practice/model good communication, and ways to create opportunities for children to play safely with others.

The House of Hope’s main objective is to eliminate domestic violence by providing victims and the community with appropriate, effective services and programs. Domestic violence is not something that just affects couples. It also has a huge impact on the children that are living in the home and witness the abuse over time. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services stated that children who witness violence in the home between parents may be at greater risk of exhibiting violence in their future relationships. By providing educational tools, like this project, families can learn the healthiest ways to overcome conflict and stop the cycle of abuse.

The House of Hope encourages families to look out for these signs while out and about at the park. The time can be used as an opportunity to provide children instructions on playing safely and treating others with kindness. For more information on healthy relationships, you can find the House of Hope online at cpnhouseofhope.com.

Anyone who is experiencing intimate partner violence, stalking, and/or sexual assault or know someone who is and would like more information can contact the House of Hope at 405-275-3176 or reach out on social media at facebook.com/cpnhouseofhope.