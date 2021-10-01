Extension agent gives advice for wildfire precautions

When vegetation starts go to dormant, and especially when conditions are dry, conditions are ripe for grass fires.

The U.S. Drought Monitor lists most parts of Pottawatomie and its surrounding counties as being in the effects of a moderate drought, with the Oklahoma Mesonet showing only .64 inches of rainfall in Pottawatomie County in the past month.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office announced on a Facebook post Sept. 26 that area fire departments were assisting Seminole County with a “very large grass fire that began in the area of EW1180 and NS3630.”

In light of all this, Pottawatomie County Ag Educator and Multi-county Agronomist Mike Trammell offered advice for area residents on how to prepare for grass fires.

Trammell said there are simple measures that can be taken to help reduce the risk of livestock being injured or property damaged, such as the loss of houses or barns.

“First, know where to find information if there is a wildfire in your area,” he said, adding that local media and fire departments are all great sources to follow. “You can't really know what to do if you don't have information.”

He also encouraged residents to have a plan, including what to do concerning buildings and livestock, and also how to evacuate if it is necessary to leave the area.

Trammell also encouraged some precautions to help protect property in the event of a grass fire. Some of those precautions include:

• Keeping a fire free zone around houses and barns by avoiding stacking flammable objects (such as wood piles or brush) close to buildings;

• Reduce fuel load for fires by keeping properties mowed, especially around buildings, and grass watered;

• Keep fuel storage tanks away from buildings when possible and preferably stored on concrete or gravel;

• Store hay in multiple locations so that if a fire does reach the property, all of the hay may not be lost;

• Keep equipment 20 to 25 feet from buildings, and be sure to mow around equipment;

• Keep fencing pliers in a readily accessible location, so they are readily available if it is necessary to cut a fence in a hurry to allow livestock to escape;

• Keep all gates in working order so that they can be quickly opened and closed if it is necessary to move or release livestock in the event of a fire;

• Have a plan for what to do with livestock in the event of a fire.

“The main thing is to plan ahead,” Trammell said. “When the fire comes, it's too late to plan then. So have a strategy. We can't control everything, but at least we can try to reduce the impact as best we can.”

Also, if there has been a grass fire in the area, Trammell encouraged residents to check on neighbors and help each other gather livestock.

He also suggested area residents be in contact with local veterinarians, in case any assistance is needed with injured animals, as well as the local extension center, which might be able to provide assistance with things such as feed.

For more information, check out the Pottawatomie County Extension Center website at https://extension.okstate.edu/county/pottawatomie/index.html.