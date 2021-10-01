Shawnee area offers variety of autumn activities

Fall is here, and with it comes pumpkin patches, autumn crafts and more. There are plenty of festivals and activities to check out around the Shawnee area. Here are some of them:

Sunshine Shelly's Pumpkin Patch

Sunshine Shelly's is located at 7110 N. Harrison, just north of Shawnee. Families can check out a hay ride, corn maze, kiddie corn maze, corn pits, bouncy houses, playground, corn cannon, barrel train for kids, games, fire pits and more. For those who want to hunt for pumpkins to take home, there is a 15-acre pumpkin patch, and pumpkins are 40 cents per pound. There is also a concession stand available. It is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, and closed on Mondays. Price of admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 2 to 12, and free for children ages one and younger with a paid adult admission. Go to www.facebook.com/sunshineshellys for more information.

Sunshine Shelly's Nightmare Harvest

For the older crowd looking for a fright, Sunshine Shelly's Nightmare Harvest is located just north of the pumpkin patch. It is open every Friday and Saturday through Halloween and is recommended for those ages 13 and older, though children ages 12 and younger are allowed if accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $15, or $20 for a fast pass (with a limited number available). Tickets go on sale about 7 p.m., with the last tickets sold at 11 p.m. The haunt starts when it gets completely dark out and lasts until the last group goes through. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/sunhineshellysnightmareharvest.

Boo on Bell

Shawnee's annual Boo on Bell event is set for Saturday, Oct. 30 this year. In the past, the event has included a carnival, zombie march, trick or treating, live entertainment and food. The event saw some changes in 2020 due to COVID-19, and SEFF has not yet announced what it will look like in 2021. Keep an eye on future editions for updates on this year's event.

Shawnee Trading Post and Flea Market Fall Fest

Shawnee Trading Post and Flea Market will host Fall Fest from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. The outdoor shopping experience will celebrate fall with vendors, food trucks, live music, trick or treating, a petting zoo and more. Admission is free. Vendors can rent a 12 by 12 space for $15.

Fall leather masks art workshop

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art will host a teen/adult art workshop on fall leather masks from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16. Artist and art educator G. Patrick Riley will teach teens and adults how to create a fall-inspired mask. The workshop is for those 14 and older, and no art experience is needed. Register online at www.mgmoa.org.

Halloween costume contests

FireLake Casino will host costume contests for children and adults in October. There will be a children's costume contest from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the FireLake Car Show. There will be prizes for boys and girls for first, second and third place, with prizes including tablets, games consoles and more. FireLake Casino will also host a Halloween costume contest at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. Judging will begin at 8 p.m., and the contest will be followed by a Halloween costume party at Lucky 7's starting at 9 p.m.