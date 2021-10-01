Mission Shawnee to host first Bison Buddy fun run

On Saturday Mission Shawnee will be hosting its first Bison Buddy Fun Run at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU). On Saturday, children eighth grade and under will receive free admission to the OBU soccer and football games to participate in the event.

The purpose of the 5K is to benefit the nonprofit's mentoring program.

“We work to provide mentors to children in the community through our Adopt-A-School Initiative,” Mission Shawnee Executive Director Ryan Brooks said. “We currently have over 500 mentors serving weekly across 10 different schools in Shawnee to help children grow in their development.”

The program was officially launched in 2018 by Mission Shawnee as a result of seeing the need many children have for one-on-one attention to help them reach their full potential, Brooks said.

“The Adopt-A-School Initiative provides varying levels of support to help children grow developmentally based on the needs of each individual child,” he said.

In-school mentoring, called Bison Buddies, works through a partnership with OBU's Athletic Department.

“Mission Shawnee also offers through the initiative an after-school mentoring program, The Summit, that assists children who are falling behind in school and a summer lunch-and-learn program,” Brooks said. “We hope to be able to build a network of care that can provide one-on-one mentoring to every child in our community who needs it.”

To register or find more information about the event, go to missionshawneeok.org/funrun.

To become a mentor, visit missionshawneeok.org/mentor to get started. To request a mentor, fill out an application at missionshawneeok.org/mentee-application.

