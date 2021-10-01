Taco Bell manager receives kindness award

On Tuesday, Jimmy Lowery with Taco Bell in Shawnee received the Ron Henderson Kindness Forward Award for September from Shawnee Forward and Demco Printing.

The Kindness Forward Award is given each month to an employee in the community who shows kindness in the everyday work environment. This individual is nominated by Shawnee Forward members and staff.

Lowery is the night manager at Taco Bell, at 1416 N. Harrison, in Shawnee.

“Jimmy makes everyone feel a part of one unit. He is a very friendly and helpful person,” Lowery's co-worker, Jameson Magar, said.