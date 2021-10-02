SSM Health St. Anthony to increase minimum wage to $15 per hour

The Shawnee News-Star

SSM Health is pleased to announce that it will implement a new minimum wage of $15 per hour throughout its four-state system, including ministries in Oklahoma. SSM Health in Oklahoma includes SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee, SSM Health Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest, SSM Health St. Anthony Healthplex locations and SSM Health Medical Group. The increase will take effect on Oct. 10.

“Our Mission and Values call us to care for the health and well-being of all those we serve,” said Joe Hodges, regional president, SSM Health Oklahoma. “As a leading employer in Oklahoma, our ongoing commitment is to foster a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace – which includes providing fair and socially just wages and benefits for our team members, along with robust programs and resources designed to promote wellness.”

This increase will impact nearly 3,000 team members across Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Wisconsin – or about 7 percent of SSM Health’s total workforce of nearly 40,000 employees. This decision is consistent with SSM Health’s previously stated plans to advance equity as part of its overall talent development strategy.

Additionally, as a leading employer, SSM Health Oklahoma continuously seeks ways to better meet the needs of its workforce. The health system provides many programs and resources designed to support employees’ overall health and wellbeing, including:

• Innovative and holistic wellness programs and support

• Discounted health insurance for eligible employees

• Access to an employee relief fund

• Tuition reimbursement

• Continuing education and development programs for career advancement

• Life management services – from personal counseling and healthy lifestyle coaching to legal consultation and financial planning

About SSM Health in Oklahoma

SSM Health in Oklahoma includes St. Anthony Hospital (Oklahoma City); Bone & Joint Hospital at St. Anthony (Oklahoma City); St. Anthony South (Oklahoma City), SSM Health Outpatient Center (Oklahoma City), St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee (Shawnee, Okla.) and St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest (Midwest City, Okla.). The SSM Health network in Oklahoma also includes six SSM Health St. Anthony Healthplex campuses, 16 affiliated hospitals and SSM Health Medical Group with nearly 300 physicians and providers.