ODOT

Traffic detours will be needed this week along SH-9A in the Earlsboro area for utility repairs being done by the Town of Earlsboro.

SH-9A will be closed north of US-270/SH-9 through Earlsboro in Pottawatomie County starting Monday, Oct. 4 and continuing through Saturday, Oct. 9.

As a result, passenger vehicle traffic will be detoured on local streets; however, commercial trucks must use an alternate route, such as US-177/US-270 or SH-3E.