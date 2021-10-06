City commissioners vote in new Shawnee city manager, Ward 2 rep

Shawnee has a new city manager.

On Monday, Shawnee city commissioners voted unanimously to enter into a contract with Andrea Weckmueller-Berhinger. She slides over into the top post just a few weeks after Interim City Manager Eric Benson named her planning director/assistant city manager.

Weckmueller-Behringer steps into the role facing a gap in city leadership as Shawnee continues to seek a finance director and now a replacement for her shortly-held planning director position. Earning a salary of $138,000 a year, she replaces Chance Allison, who chose not to renew his contract in August, instead accepting a position in the private sector.

In other business, the commission acted quickly to regain its full capacity Monday. On Sept. 20 Bob Weaver vacated his Ward 2 city commission seat because he moved out of his district. According to Shawnee City Code, whoever holds a commission post must live in the ward they represent.

Three hopefuls applied for the role — Cami Engles, Elliot Shuler and Frank Sims.

In the end, commissioners chose Engles for the seat, voting 5-0-1, with Ward 6 Shawnee City Commissioner Ben Salter abstaining.

Engles takes the helm until the next election, which is in June 2022, when residents will have an opportunity to run for the office and fill the rest of the term that ends in 2024.

Weckmueller-Berhinger and Engles officially took on their duties Monday night and Benson will wrap up his second tour of service to Shawnee this week.

As he makes his exit, Benson leaves behind a parting gift — his last paycheck.

Asking Ward 3 Shawnee City Commissioner Travis Flood and local resident Josh Trimble to join him before the board, Benson made his announcement.

“I've had the privilege of serving your community, and one thing I've learned from this experience is that this community gives back,” he said. “I'd like to give back my last paycheck.”

He gave Trimble a $2,000 check to the Children's Center of Rehabilitation on behalf of the city council and a $2,000 check to Flood for the Community Renewal of Pottawatomie County Kids Club on behalf of the City of Shawnee employees.

