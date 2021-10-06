Friends of the Library book sale is back, kicks off Thursday in Shawnee

After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Friends of the Library book sale is back in 2021 with two year's worth of stock for sale.

The sale will kick off from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a preview sale for Friends of the Library members (with memberships available at the door). It will open to the public at 7 and close at 8:30. The sale will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Books are 50 cents for paperbacks, $1 for hardbacks, $5 for a bag and $10 for a box. Bags and boxes will be provided, and cash or credit cards will be accepted. Masks are recommended but not required.

“We will have more books than usual,” Trisha Houghton, president of the Shawnee Friends of the Library board, said. “We usually have one storage container full, but this year we have two storage containers full.”

Since there are so many books, she added that the group is currently not accepting donations of more books right now.

Houghton added that after the sale, the group will be providing book donations to teachers, organizations, community groups and more. Anyone interested in receiving books can contact Houghton at trishajoan@gmail.com.

Houghton also added that the group is looking for volunteers of all ages.

“Our book sale has typically been run by many senior citizens, with Linda Addington having run it for many years, but this year, partially due to concerns about COVID and such, we have invited more participation from the younger generation in our community,” she said.

The group expects help from OBU service club sorority Theta Sigma Chi, service club fraternity Lambda Chi Lambda, honors program students, Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society, Shawnee High School National Honor Society and Shawnee High School wrestlers.