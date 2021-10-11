Interstate 40 to see lanes narrow, ramps closed through Friday

Special to the News-Star

Area drivers headed toward Oklahoma City will see ramp closures and narrowed lanes this week as surface repairs are underway, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

In a recent release, ODOT said drivers could expect the following at Interstate 40 and SH 102 from Tuesday through Friday:

• Eastbound Interstate 40 will be narrowed to one lane, and the on-ramp from SH 102 closed, from 8 am. to 4 p.m. Tuesday;

• Eastbound Interstate 40 will be narrowed to one lane at SH 102 South from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Wednesday;

• Westbound Interstate 40 will be narrowed to one lane, and the on-ramp from SH 102 closed, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday; and

• Westbound Interstate 40 will be narrowed to one lane at SH 102 South from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

During ramp closures, drivers can use the Interstate 40 on-ramps at SH 102 North/McLoud Road or US 177/US 270.

ODOT advises drivers to expect delays and congestion, and to plan extra travel time.