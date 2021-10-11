Interstate 40 to see lanes narrow, ramps closed through Friday
Area drivers headed toward Oklahoma City will see ramp closures and narrowed lanes this week as surface repairs are underway, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
In a recent release, ODOT said drivers could expect the following at Interstate 40 and SH 102 from Tuesday through Friday:
• Eastbound Interstate 40 will be narrowed to one lane, and the on-ramp from SH 102 closed, from 8 am. to 4 p.m. Tuesday;
• Eastbound Interstate 40 will be narrowed to one lane at SH 102 South from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Wednesday;
• Westbound Interstate 40 will be narrowed to one lane, and the on-ramp from SH 102 closed, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday; and
• Westbound Interstate 40 will be narrowed to one lane at SH 102 South from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
During ramp closures, drivers can use the Interstate 40 on-ramps at SH 102 North/McLoud Road or US 177/US 270.
ODOT advises drivers to expect delays and congestion, and to plan extra travel time.