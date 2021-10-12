County sales tax collections for October, like September, up more than $100k

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for October were very similar to September's — both securing more than a $100k increase over last year — which also continues the area's upward trend in increased revenue.

Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections total $822,747.21, up considerably more than the same month a year ago when $719,884.47 was received.

The report continues to show a hefty boost in numbers, though not as substantial an increase as the record in May or high marks in June; it should be noted the COVID-19 pandemic has heavily affected 2020 figures. However, even without the comparison to 2020, increases in recent months are still considerably higher than past years' figures.

More:Pottawatomie County Museum hosts open house for Paul and Ann Milburn Center

More:City, school district make land swap

On average

According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:

• October — $692,900

• September — $687,500

• August — $690,275

• July — $680,000

• June — $661,300

• May — $667,000

• April — $697,600

• March — $608,425

• February — $733,450

• January — $673,300

• December — $640,750

• November — $645,100

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.