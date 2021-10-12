County sales tax collections for October, like September, up more than $100k
Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for October were very similar to September's — both securing more than a $100k increase over last year — which also continues the area's upward trend in increased revenue.
Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections total $822,747.21, up considerably more than the same month a year ago when $719,884.47 was received.
The report continues to show a hefty boost in numbers, though not as substantial an increase as the record in May or high marks in June; it should be noted the COVID-19 pandemic has heavily affected 2020 figures. However, even without the comparison to 2020, increases in recent months are still considerably higher than past years' figures.
On average
According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:
• October — $692,900
• September — $687,500
• August — $690,275
• July — $680,000
• June — $661,300
• May — $667,000
• April — $697,600
• March — $608,425
• February — $733,450
• January — $673,300
• December — $640,750
• November — $645,100
