Great locations for fall photos around Shawnee

With fall here and Halloween just around the corner, it's a great time to take photos – whether selfies or with family and friends. Here are some locations in the area to consider.

Shawnee Twin Lakes

The Shawnee Twin Lakes are located just outside of town, south of Interstate 40 on Highway 102, and offers a variety of activities, from camping to fishing to kayaking. The lakes also could serve as a great setting for photos.

Yo Selfie Factory

Yo Selfie Factory is located in the Shawnee Mall and offers a variety of backdrops and props for photos. It even includes a dressing room for those who would like to change into multiple outfits. The business changes out backgrounds seasonally. Tickets to get in are $10 for adults, $8 for children age 4 to 12, and free for children ages 3 and younger (though all children younger than 13 must have a paying adult with them). Go to yoselfiefactory.com for more information.

The Ravine

Located not far from Shawnee is The Ravine Outdoor Adventure Park, where visitors can hike, mountain bike, or do some off-roading. Entry into the park is only $5 per person (and free for those 12 and younger), and it boasts a variety of different terrains that could provide beautiful backdrops for photos. The park is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with entry to the park closing at 7 p.m. Don't bring furry friends along for photo ops here, though, since it is a wildlife rehabilitation center and visitors are not allowed to bring dogs into the park. For more information, go to www.ravineadventure.com or find them on Facebook.

Sunshine Shelly's Pumpkin Patch

Sunshine Shelly's Pumpkin Patch is located just north of Shawnee on Harrison, and it boasts a variety of activities for the whole family, but would also be a fun place to take fall photos. There are hay rides, a pumpkin patch, bouncy houses, corn cannon, corn pit, play areas and more. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 2 to 12, and free for children younger than 1. The patch is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Find Sunshine Shelly's on Facebook for more information.

Local parks, campuses, and historic buildings

There are plenty of locations around Shawnee to scope out backgrounds for pictures. Some locations around town include the Japanese Peace Garden at the Airport Walking Trail, Rosebud Park, and the OBU campuses. Shawnee's downtown also has several areas that could provide a great backdrop for photos, whether in front of the historic Ritz Theatre or Santa Fe Depot, or around some of the murals that decorate buildings in that area.

Farther afield

For those interested in taking a short trip, there are plenty of other great locations within a short drive, including Turner Falls, the Myriad Botanical Gardens in Oklahoma City, the Lake Hefner Lighthouse, and more.