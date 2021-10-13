SSC Student Government Association names new officers

SSC

The Seminole State College Student Government Association has selected its officers for the 2020-2021 academic year. Officers for the year are Secretary Katelyn Nguyen, of Dustin; President Georgia Ledford, of Seminole; and Vice President Jenna Harrison, of Shawnee. The three officers were welcomed into their new roles at a luncheon on Oct. 11 with President Lana Reynolds.

SGA is dedicated to promoting the interests of the total student body by formulating and proposing ideas to the SSC administration. Financial Aid Specialist Caitlin Brown serves as the sponsor for the student organization.