Library board honors Shawnee woman

Pioneer Library System

Sue Winterringer’s community involvement is pretty evident in Shawnee. She’s been part of many civic activities and is a constant presence at events throughout the city.

That includes her support of the Shawnee Public Library, which she has served in many capacities, notably for more than 20 years as a member and for multiple terms the president of the Friends of the Shawnee Library Board. Winterringer recently was recognized by the Pioneer Library System Board of Trustees during the board’s monthly meeting, which took place in Shawnee.

“We moved to Shawnee in 1959, and at that time we went to the Carnegie Library,” Winterringer remembered. “And over the years, it’s amazing to see how much library service has changed and how well it serves this community.”

Winterringer is a longtime library advocate. She served on the City of Shawnee’s Library Advisory Board and has joined branch staff in attending Oklahoma Library Association events talking to legislators at the State Capitol. She also has volunteered for numerous library programs and her family’s donation of $3,000 helped update the library’s Teen Services Area.

Winterringer regularly brought first her children and then her grandchildren to the library for many years. She recalled being a lover of books from a young age.

“As a little girl, I would sneak my Nancy Drew books into my desk and read them whenever I could during class,” she said. “I doubt that I had fooled my teacher.”

The library board also honored two of the Shawnee library’s longtime employees for years of service to the Pioneer Library System. Branch Manager Peggy Cook marks 30 years with PLS this year, while Library Assistant Mary Sims has been with PLS for 15 years.

Both received commemorations from PLS Executive Director Lisa Wells and Board of Trustees Chair Jeannette McNally.