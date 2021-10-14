Project: SAFE awarded nearly $84,000 grant from Avedis Foundation

Project: SAFE has just received an essential programs grant for $83,803.46 from the Avedis Foundation.

The grant will enable services for domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking victims in Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties, as well as the community volunteer and outreach program.

“The Avedis Foundation takes pride in supporting Project: SAFE and its mission to protect victims of domestic violence,” Avedis Foundation President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said. “Renee Clemmons and her staff, provide critical services to vulnerable populations in our service area.”

This grant will allow for essential staffing positions to continue assisting clients and avoid potential delays in crisis intervention services, she said.

“Project: SAFE is thankful to the Avedis Foundation for their consistent support of our efforts to help victims of abuse to find safety, hope, and healing,” Project: SAFE Executive Director Renee Clemmons said. “As a result of this grant, we will be able to fully serve victims of abuse in our community.”

For more information or to learn more about the services Project: Safe can provide, go to https://www.projectsafeok.com/

