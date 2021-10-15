Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic offered at Shawnee hospital

Special to the News-Star

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee and IMMYLabs are offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday.

The clinic is scheduled for 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the west tower lobby of the hospital, located at 1102 W. MacArthur.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available for first and second shots, as well as booster shots for those who are eligible.

Those who want to sign up can do so at immylabs.com.

According to the IMMYLabs website, those ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer/Comirnaty vaccine and those ages 18 and older are eligible for the Moderna vaccine.

SSM Health Marketing and Communications Consultant Carla Tollett said the eligibility for a third dose or booster vaccine is different for Pfizer and Moderna, but added that the IMMYLabs registration page will ask questions to screen for eligibility during signup.

According to the CDC, a Pfizer booster is available to those who have completed their first two shots at least six months ago and who are either 65 and older or who are over the age of 18 and live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions, work in high-risk settings or live in high-risk settings.

For more information about the vaccines, go to oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information.html or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.